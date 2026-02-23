Liverpool cult hero names Christian Pulisic as potential Mohamed Salah replacement & backs USMNT star to show Chelsea spell was 'just a little blip'

Several other names have been added to the pot when it comes to attacking additions for Liverpool, with interest said to have been retained in Newcastle forward Anthony Gordon - a former Everton star who grew up as a Reds supporter.

Heskey has named another couple of proven performers that could be considered, with one of those boasting Premier League experience at West Ham, while the other is a Champions League winner with Paris Saint-Germain.

Ex-England star Heskey added: “We’re talking about replacing Mohamed Salah and I think as fans you've got to look at something different because you can't replace Mo Salah.

“I remember one season I was speaking to someone who said Mo's had a bad season. He'd scored 25 goals. I'd love to have had that bad of a season! We're talking about someone scoring 20 plus, nearly 30 goals a season for 10 years.

“I think we've just got to look at something different and it might not suit the manager anyway to have someone like Mo Salah. He might want to change the formation. I know that he was talking about a 4-4-2 diamond midfield and not having high and wide wingers and that would need something different.

“I don't think you can replace Mo Salah but I do like the lad from PSG, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. He would be my go-to.

“Would Jarrod Bowen be a downgrade from Mohamed Salah? I think most players are a downgrade compared to Salah but to be honest with you Bowen is a different type of player and he would probably help the formation because he’s going to work a little bit harder than Mo.

“I'm not saying Mo doesn't work hard but Bowen has a different work rate and work ethic because he's coming from West Ham and before that the lower leagues. It’s totally different. Andrew Robertson was arguably one of our best signings and he came from Hull City.”