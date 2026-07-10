Manchester City FC
Lionesses star Niamh Charles swaps Chelsea for Man City as new WSL champions strengthen ahead of title defence and Champions League return
Official: Niamh Charles completes City transfer
Charles' move to Man City has been rumoured for some time, with The Athletic first reporting on it back in late May, and Katie McCabe's own switch from Arsenal to Chelsea only made it more inevitable, with the Ireland captain arriving at Stamford Bridge to bolster the left-back spot. It's a move that has now finally been confirmed, with City unveiling Charles on Friday.
The England international, who has 34 caps for her country and was part of the squad that won the European Championships last summer, had a year left on her deal at Chelsea, meaning City had to pay a fee. The Guardian understands that it was £500,000 ($670,000), representing good business for the Blues given the length of contract remaining and the arrival of McCabe on a free transfer.
- Manchester City FC
Why Charles believes Man City move is 'the perfect fit'
Speaking upon her unveiling as a City player, Charles, who will wear the No.21 shirt, said: "I’m really happy to be here and I can’t wait to get started. I’ve seen from the outside and obviously played against City over the past few years; they’ve had great success this year. I think what they’re building as a team, the players and the staff, it’s something I wanted to be a part of. It suits me and fits me, the culture we’re building and the style of play. I just think it’s the perfect fit and hopefully we can have some good times together."
Therese Sjogran, City's director of football, added: "To add a player of Niamh’s ability and experience to our squad after the success of last season is a huge positive. We’re all excited to see what she can bring to the squad in the coming season and, despite everything she’s already achieved in the game, firmly believe her best years are still to come. She has the drive to become a better player every day and also challenge her team-mates to do the same, so for her to want to spend the next three years at City speaks volumes about what we’re trying to build here."
Charles' arrival addresses Man City's left-back problem
Despite winning a first WSL title in 10 years and adding an FA Cup triumph to that a few weeks later, left-back was an issue for Man City last year. Ouahabi struggled to nail down the starting spot on a consistent basis, before departing upon the expiry of her contract last month and subsequently joining the Chicago Stars in the NWSL, meaning Alex Greenwood was regularly relocated to the left, away from her preferred centre-back role. While the England star did a decent job there, she was caught out on some occasions, highlighting the need for recruitment in that area this summer.
In comes Charles, then, to fill the void. City were also reported to be in for McCabe, with The Athletic reporting that there was interest there, but the Arsenal icon would instead join Chelsea, with City turning their attention to a player set to be impacted negatively - in terms of playing time - by that move, in Charles.
Though not a natural left-back, the 27-year-old was converted to one by former Chelsea boss Emma Hayes, a transition that also translated to England level, with Charles used a lot in that role by Sarina Wiegman as well. She has adjusted well to the change and will hope to be able to consistently show that at City, after often battling for the spot with others at Chelsea.
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Outgoings or more incomings next for Man City?
Charles is City's second signing of the summer, after the arrival of Mead from Arsenal last month, too. Perhaps the biggest business the club has done, though, was in tying down star striker Khadija Shaw to a new contract, after heavy interest from Chelsea.
City's hierarchy have stressed that a lot of recruitment was never expected this summer, given the club just won a league and cup double, but more depth will be necessary as a return to the Champions League looms and there could be departures to replace, too. Brazil international Kerolin is potentially on her way to Barcelona and goalkeeper Khiara Keating has turned down a new deal, with only a year left on her contract.
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