'I do believe' - Lionesses star Leah Williamson sends encouraging message to Gareth Southgate's England after Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain
Lionesses star Leah Williamson sent a message of encouragement to Gareth Southgate's England after their heartbreaking Euro 2024 final loss to Spain.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- England lost to Spain in Euro 2024 final
- Lionesses know that feeling from 2023 World Cup
- Williamson sends uplifting message to Southgate & co