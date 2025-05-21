'Maybe goalkeeper?' - Lionesses & Chelsea forward Lauren James reveals Barcelona star she idolised as a young girl and why she'd like to try being a shot-stopper
Lionesses star Lauren James has revealed who her footballing idol was growing up - and which position she'd like to try play if she wasn't a forward.
- Lionesses star James explains unique style
- Points to Barca star she idolised as a girl
- Explains why she'd like to experience goalkeeper