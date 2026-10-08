AFP
Lionel Messi's successor? Como chief tips Nico Paz to inherit Argentina's iconic number 10 shirt
An emotional farewell for Lionel Messi
Messi has officially ended his glorious international career. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner played his final match for Argentina last night as they cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Benin.
It was an evening defined by raw emotion on and off the pitch. Fans and team-mates alike were moved to tears as the legendary forward bid a final farewell to the Albiceleste. Messi ensured he signed off in trademark style. The veteran captain converted a penalty in the 71st minute to add one last international goal to his extraordinary tally.
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The search for the next Number 10
Messi's retirement immediately sparked a massive debate across his homeland. Argentina must now decide who will carry the heavy burden and honour of wearing the iconic Number 10 jersey moving forward.
Paz firmly placed himself in contention during the victory over Benin. The young midfielder impressed alongside his idol and scored another spectacular goal to help seal the win. His standout performance has drawn immense praise. Como director of sport Ludi strongly believes his club's rising star is perfectly suited to inherit the mantle.
A world-class talent ready to shine
Ludi did not hold back in his glowing assessment of the young playmaker. The Como executive feels Paz possesses the ideal blend of technical ability and elite mentality required for the role.
"Nico Paz is world class, both in terms of his work ethic and his talent," Ludi told Sky Sport Italia. "He knows a player needs to deserve it every day, but he has what it takes certainly to take that role, and I wish him the brightest possible future."
- AFP
A bright future for the Albiceleste
Replacing a player of Messi's historic stature is an almost impossible task. However, Argentina boasts a formidable wealth of young attacking talent ready to guide the national team into a bold new era. Paz will now focus on maintaining his exceptional club form for Como. He must prove his consistency week in, week out to solidify his place in the Argentina starting line-up.
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