Lionel Messi to stay at Inter Miami for 2026? ‘Happy’ claim made by Alexis Mac Allister as Argentina international mulls over future in MLS ahead of World Cup trophy defence
Lionel Messi may be tempted to remain at Inter Miami through to the 2026 World Cup as Alexis Mac Allister sees his fellow Argentine “happy” in MLS.
- All-time great moved to America in 2023
- Has a year left to run on current deal
- 12-month extension option may be triggered