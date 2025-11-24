Lionel Messi makes MLS Cup playoffs history with dominant individual display in Inter Miami rout of FC Cincinnati

Messi opened the scoring for Inter Miami with a brilliant header in the 18th minute. The goal came after a swift counterattack sparked by former Barcelona full-back Jordi Alba, who intercepted a misplaced pass from Nick Hagglund in midfield. The Spaniard quickly found Messi in a central pocket, and the Argentina star slid a perfectly-weighted ball out to Mateo Silvetti on the left. The youngster then sent an inch-perfect cross into the box, and Messi met it with a bouncing header that beat goalkeeper Roman Celentano and nestled into the far corner.

The 38-year-old then returned the favour to his compatriot Silvetti as he provided the assist for his goal in the second period. Messi went on to set up two more assists for Tadeo Allende as Inter Miami completed the rout of FC Cincinnati. With a combined four goals and assists in the clash, Messi created history as he now has 12 goal contributions, the most in the history of the MLS Cup playoffs.