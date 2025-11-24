This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Tom Hindle

Inter Miami player ratings vs FC Cincinnati: Who can stop Lionel Messi? Argentine superstar now just two wins from MLS Cup glory after a brilliant performance

Lionel Messi is one step closer to lifting his first MLS Cup after scoring once and assisting three to power Inter Miami past FC Cincinnati in a dominant 4-0 win that booked their place in the Eastern Conference finals. The Argentine was outstanding throughout, while Tadeo Allende added a brace as Miami snapped a three-year winless run at TQL Stadium.

Miami had less of the ball in the early goings, but were far more clinical with it. They scored from their first real chance. Messi, of course, was the one to finish. But there was some delightful interplay in between, with Mateo Silvetti pinging in the cross for his fellow Argentine to head home. Cincinnati responded with some attacking ideas of their own. Evander - who rather flailed in and out of the game - fired over. Kevin Denkey created chaos. But they couldn't muster an equalizer before the break. 

The second half was all Miami. They added a second after 57 minutes. This time, Messi played provider, pivoting and feeding Silvetti, who curled his shot into the far corner. The third came before Cincinnati could blink. Messi was at the center of it all once again. He won the ball deep in his own half, took three touches, and fed an inch-perfect ball into the feet of  Allende, who slotted home. Allende bagged a fourth after 75 minutes to put the game to bed for good. 

There was even time for a Luis Suárez cameo as he came on in the 76th minute. The Uruguayan star started on the bench in favor of Silvetti - the only real point of drama on the night. Whether he works his way back into the XI remains to be seen, but that’s a question for another day. For now, Miami look as strong as they have all season, breezing into the conference finals - a match in which they will surely be favored.

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from TQL Stadium...

  • Rios Novo Inter MiamiGetty

    Goalkeeper & Defense

    Rocco Rios Novo (7/10):

    Barely had anything to do, other than one or two simple saves. Will take the clean sheet. 

    Marceo Weigandt (7/10):

    A solid run out on the right. Didn't have loads to do, but went about his business well.

    Maxi Falcon (7/10):

    Chaotic at all times, yet was remarkably effective in his efforts. 

    Noah Allen (8/10):

    One wonderful burst of pace prevented Denkey a dangerous one-on-one. Went off injured after a tremendous shift. 

    Jordi Alba (7/10):

    Did a little more defending than he would have wanted, but had a key involvement in the first goal. 

  • Baltasar Rodriguez Inter Maimi 2025Getty

    Midfield

    Sergio Busquets (6/10):

    Not his best game, all said. Was dragged around here and there. But he still picked out a few silly passes.

    Rodrigo De Paul (7/10):

    Put out fires, won his tackles, moved the ball well. Did all of the dirty work with that extra bit of quality sprinkled in. 

    Baltasar Rodriguez (8/10):

    Never stopped running, supported the attack, and was constantly involved in building up play. 

  • Lionel Messi Inter Miami 2025Getty

    Attack

    Tadeo Allende (8/10):

    Scored twice and put in plenty of legwork, too. A terrific showing. 

    Lionel Messi (10/10):

    What more is there to say? Scored one, assisted the other three. He's making an absolute mockery of this league at the moment. 

    Mateo Silvetti (8/10):

    Absolutely masterful on the night. Assisted the first and scored the second. Miami's second-best attacking player - and that's a compliment. 

  • Javier Mascherano Inter Miami 2025Getty

    Subs & Manager

    Tomas Aviles (7/10):

    Replaced the excellent Allen, and didn't put a foot wrong. 

    Telasco Segovia (6/10):

    Extra legs in the midfield. 

    Luis Suarez (N/A):

    A brief cameo in which he didn't have much time to make anything happen. 

    Yannick Bright (N/A):

    No time to make an impact. 

    Gonzalo Lujan (N/A):

    No time to make an impact. 

    Javier Mascherano (9/10):

    Made a gutsy call to bench Suarez. But it worked. Miami were excellent at both ends. Messi made everyone else look bang average at soccer. Surely his finest night in the job. 

