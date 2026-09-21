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Lionel Messi makes history with goal 101 but Inter Miami frustrations grow after dramatic San Diego FC draw
Messi on target in frustrating draw
Messi registered his 101st goal for Inter Miami, but the Herons were held to a 2-2 draw by San Diego on Sunday. The Argentine curled in a trademark free-kick to cancel out Anders Dreyer’s early opener.
Suarez appeared to have secured all three points for Miami when he struck in the 74th minute. However, Dreyer completed his brace late on to ensure the spoils were shared in Florida.
The result marked Inter Miami's fourth consecutive draw in MLS. It was also a frustrating league debut for new manager Gonzalez, whose side sit third in the Eastern Conference, 11 points behind leaders Nashville.
- Getty Images Sport
Gonzalez slams Miami's defensive horrors
Despite the attacking brilliance of Messi and Suarez, Gonzalez was highly critical of his team's performance at the back. The new boss cut a frustrated figure on the touchline after Dreyer exploited a ball over the top of the Herons' defence.
"We've been here for four days and haven't been able to train properly. Defensively, we really need to be much stronger," Gonzalez said, as quoted by ESPN.
"We can't commit these defensive horrors, they come at a high cost. That final situation shouldn't have happened. It's surreal to be in a position to win the game, yet nearly lose it. We only avoided defeat because our goalkeeper saved us."
Complacency creeping into the squad
Messi's stunning first-half strike was his 20th league goal of the campaign and his eighth free-kick since arriving in MLS in 2023. It came just days after he reached a century of goals for the club during a Campeones Cup victory over Cruz Azul. However, Gonzalez suggested that recent success might have negatively impacted his players' focus.
"I think the Campeones Cup might have had an unconscious effect, especially in the first half, leading to a bit of complacency," the manager admitted.
"At a club where we are obliged to win every match we play, we have to rise to the occasion. On the positive side, we did some good things, but I need to fine-tune the defensive side because that's what really worries me most."
- Getty Images Sport
What's next for Inter Miami?
Inter Miami will now turn their attention to a crucial away fixture against the Columbus Crew next Sunday. They will be desperate to end their drawing streak and close the gap at the top of the table. San Diego, meanwhile, travel to face Austin FC on Saturday.
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