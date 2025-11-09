Lionel Messi's move to Galatasaray gathers pace as club president plays up prospect of 'easily' signing Argentine GOAT from Inter Miami

But Messi's elite profile in the MLS is no deterrent to Gala president Ozbek, who was asked by Turkish reporters about rumours linking them with the little magician. "Did you say Messi? Galatasaray's most successful point is the transfers it has made," Ozbek is quoted as saying by Fanatik. We didn't make too many transfers, but we made the transfers we needed, we kept the team. We kept the backbone of the team that became champion three years in a row, especially the whole team. I believe we built a successful team with transfers. We raised the bar very high. We made the highest transfer in the history of Turkish football. Galatasaray's economic level is suitable for these transfers."

He added: "We have raised the level of success to a high level, so you can easily ask the Messi question. While doing all this, we have achieved a good financial situation and we are not doing anything that will disrupt this. All the work we do, all of it has to stay within our financial capacity. That's why we have built a good team and hopefully we have goals in Europe. We will do whatever it takes to reach these goals."

