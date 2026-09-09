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Liga president Javier Tebas reveals his true feelings on Lionel Messi buying a Spanish club
Messi linked with Spanish club takeover
Rumours have emerged regarding a potential agreement in principle for Messi to purchase Spanish second-division side Eldense. The astonishing reports suggest the Inter Miami superstar is looking to expand his business empire by becoming the owner of the Alicante-based club.
The news has quickly caught the attention of La Liga president Tebas. During a Panini LaLiga EA Sports sticker album presentation on Wednesday, the league chief was directly asked about the prospect of the former Barcelona captain returning to Spain in a boardroom capacity.
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Tebas admits to media surprise
Despite his prominent position at the top of Spanish football, Tebas confessed that he had no insider knowledge of the potential takeover. The league executive clarified that he was only aware of the extraordinary rumours through recent press coverage.
"I found out about the Eldense thing through the media," Tebas admitted, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo. "I don't know if it's like that or not, if Messi has bought it or not, if it's a group or him."
Although the deal remains unconfirmed by official parties, the prospect of the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner investing in a Segunda Division team has generated immense excitement. Eldense currently compete in Spain's fiercely contested second tier, and fresh investment could radically alter their trajectory.
Following in Ronaldo's ownership footsteps
If Messi does complete a formal takeover of Eldense, he would not be the first global footballing icon to invest heavily in a Spanish club. Tebas was quick to draw natural parallels between the Argentine forward and his long-time rival, Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar notably holds a significant financial stake in another Spanish side following a previous investment.
"We must remember that Cristiano Ronaldo owns 25% of Almería," Tebas added. "It is an honor that the two greatest players in world football from recent years are considering investing part of their savings into Spanish football to help it grow."
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Expanding a growing business empire
Messi's exact involvement with Eldense remains to be officially clarified by either the player's representatives or the club hierarchy. Supporters and industry experts will be watching closely to see if the proposed takeover materialises into a concrete agreement in the coming weeks.
The 39-year-old is currently plying his trade in Major League Soccer with Inter Miami, where he continues to break records on the pitch. However, a move to acquire Eldense would signal a major strategic step in preparing for his post-playing career.
For now, Eldense will remain strictly focused on their current Segunda Division campaign and achieving their on-pitch objectives. Any formal confirmation of Messi's boardroom arrival would undoubtedly transform the modest club's global profile overnight.
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