Lionel Messi for the Ballon d'Or? Diego Simeone snubs Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe as he backs Argentine icon for 2026 award

Atletico manager Simeone has bypassed the current favourites to back Messi for the 2026 Ballon d’Or. Speaking ahead of his side’s upcoming clash against Osasuna, the Argentine coach was quick to dismiss alternative contenders.

The debate resurfaced after Barcelona winger Yamal recently claimed that he and Real Madrid star Mbappe are currently the two best players on the planet. However, Simeone completely rejected that narrative. He believes Messi's extraordinary displays on the global stage remain unmatched.