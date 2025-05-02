Harry Kane Bayern 2025Getty
Chris Burton

'One of my lifetime goals' - Harry Kane reveals 'club' he's desperate to join away from football as Bayern Munich striker closes in on first trophy of his career

H. KaneBayern MunichBundesligaEngland

Harry Kane is closing in on a first major trophy, with the Bayern Munich star revealing the "club" he is desperate to join outside of football.

  • England captain set to win Bundesliga title
  • Golf provides welcome distraction off the pitch
  • Determined to land himself a hole in one
