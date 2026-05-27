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Lewis family rules out Tottenham sale in open letter to supporters after 'bitterly disappointing' season
Owners take responsibility for poor form
In a direct address to a frustrated fanbase, the Lewis family acknowledged the immense failures of the recent past. After finishing in 17th place for two consecutive seasons, the owners admitted that the club's current standing is a far cry from its historic stature. The 2025-26 campaign was particularly turbulent, with a narrow escape from relegation secured only on the final day with a 1-0 win over Everton.
“To the fans, as owners of 25 years, we have lived the highs and lows of Spurs with you,” the statement read. “Finishing 17th this and last season does not reflect the stature or potential of this football club. We are bitterly disappointed and share your frustration. You, and we, expect more than this. We know this must never happen again.”
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Commitment to investment over a sale
Despite mounting pressure from supporters and frequent protests directed at majority owners ENIC, the Lewis family has moved to stifle any talk of a takeover. They emphasized that their focus remains on a long-term rebuild rather than an exit strategy. The family's statement was clear regarding their future involvement, aiming to reassure fans that financial backing will be provided to transform the squad and infrastructure.
"We are not selling the club. We are all in. We are investing in it. You will see more of this in the coming months," the family declared. "This will require investment – in our teams, the academy, our backroom functions and more – and we are fully committed to this. Our ambition is to recapture the spirit of the club and bring back the excitement, the fearlessness and the bold football we have always felt defined us. That means football comes first. The Board and Executive team have laid out their plans to meet this ambition."
'Eroded trust' admission
The structural changes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium have already begun in earnest. After nearly 25 years as the primary decision-maker, Daniel Levy was invited to step down as chairman in September following an extensive review commissioned by the owners. This move signalled a shift in power, with the Lewis family now taking a more active role in overseeing the club's executive functions and strategic direction.
They added: “Our approach to running the club is, and has been, to trust the experts to do that, while backing them to be successful. The problems we found were deeper than we realized and were allowed to build over the last few years. We know that has eroded trust and we have to win that back. As owners, we take ultimate responsibility for the situation in which the club finds itself. We also take responsibility for rebuilding Spurs.”
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New faces to lead the rebuild
While chief executive Vinai Venkatesham has faced criticism during his first year, he retains the full support of the ownership. The club is surrounding him with new technical staff, including performance director Dan Lewindon and incoming director of football operations Rafi Moersen from City Football Group. These appointments are part of a wider effort to fix a "broken" football department that has struggled to manage a growing injury crisis.
The Lewis family concluded their message with a promise of transparency: “We care deeply about Spurs. The rebuilding the club needs, and you deserve, has begun. The change required is deep. It will take time and commitment, but change is happening. We know that actions will speak louder than words.”