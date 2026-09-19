Levi Colwill slams Chelsea's 'not good enough' display as Brentford humble Xabi Alonso's Blues

Chelsea's defensive frailties were once again laid bare as they conceded their fifth goal from a set piece already this season. Pointing to their struggles inside the penalty area, Colwill admitted: "Not been good enough. At times we have been bullied in the box, we need to definitely improve with that. We have got all trust in our set piece coach and still adjusting to new things. We do need to improve as a team."

He insisted the entire squad must take collective responsibility rather than relying solely on the attack to bail them out: "I don't think spirit went down. It hurt and we tried to push for equaliser and we got hit on the counter attack. I don't think our spirit dropped. We still need to improve a lot. We can't rely on our front three to pull us out of danger. The rest of us have to help as much as possible. We definitely have a lot of room to improve."