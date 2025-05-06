Leon's Club World Cup appeal rejected, FIFA says playoff between LAFC and Club America will determine final tournament spot

CAS has rejected appeals from Club Leon, Club Pachuca and Liga Deportiva Alajuelense against FIFA decisions in relation to the Club World Cup

