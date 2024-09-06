‘It’s Leo’s shirt!’ - Paulo Dybala reacts to taking Messi’s No.10 jersey during injury-enforced absence for Argentina & Inter Miami superstar
Paulo Dybala filled Argentina’s No.10 jersey against Chile, but admits that is “Leo’s shirt” as he provides cover for injured superstar Messi.
- All-time great recovering from ankle problem
- Fellow World Cup winner filling his squad spot
- Roma forward on target in qualifier with Chile