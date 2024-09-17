‘Leg was thinking about attacking my mouth’ – Paul Mullin responds to bizarre ‘biting’ incident that ‘didn’t happen’ in Wrexham’s defeat to Birmingham in ‘Hollywood derby’
Paul Mullin has laughed off a bizarre ‘biting’ incident in Wrexham’s defeat at Birmingham that left a rival’s leg “thinking about attacking my mouth”.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Striker introduced off the bench at St Andrew's
- Tangled with Blues defender Cochrane
- Red Dragons slipped to first League One defeat