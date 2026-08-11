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'Vinicius Junior’s team playing the game' - Lee Dixon reveals why missing out on Real Madrid star is a WIN for Arsenal
Vinicius extends contract at Madrid
Arsenal were recently linked with a sensational move for Real Madrid superstar Vinicius. However, the Brazil international has opted to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu after officially signing a lucrative new contract. Despite missing out on the talented forward, former Arsenal defender Dixon believes the entire saga was no coincidence.
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Player's camp played the game
Speaking to BestBettingSites, Dixon revealed he was never convinced a transfer to north London would actually materialise. He feels the player's representatives actively used the Premier League club's genuine interest to negotiate better terms in the Spanish capital.
"Funny that, isn't it? Yeah, I think Vinicius’ team we're playing the game. I don't think Arsenal not getting him hurts us, and I actually think it did the club a lot of good to throw their hat in the ring because it shows real intent," Dixon explained. "Whether it was a completely serious pursuit or not, it's a very complicated transfer to pull off.
"Showing that level of interest was a good thing because, apart from the fans saying it was never going to happen, the insiders in the football world will know there was some truth in it.
"All of a sudden, people at Manchester City and Manchester United see Arsenal throwing their weight around. It gives other teams a bit of a "wow" moment – they're thinking big, so we've got to step up too. So as a fan or player, missing out on him hasn't hurt us at all."
Dixon backs Tzolis for left wing
Addressing Arsenal's current left-wing options, Dixon emphasised that new signing Christos Tzolis could fill that position and sharpen the Gunners' attack.
"I've always said about that left-wing position – even the season before they won the league. I said (and it might have been a bit harsh)," he said. "I don't think you win the Premier League with Leandro Trossard as your starting left winger. Having said that, last season he played some really important games and scored some crucial goals. It has become much more of a squad game where he and Gabriel Martinelli have rotated and done really well together.
"But the player who stands out for me is Tzolis. I really like this kid. I think he's that next level up from Trossard. Martinelli is a bit off-the-cuff – you don't always know what you're going to get. So I think we should give Tzolis a bit of free rein and see how he goes in the first six or seven games. Other than that, bring Ryan Giggs back, he wasn't bad (laughs)!"
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Friendly fixtures and Community Shield await
Arsenal must now swiftly shift their focus back onto the pitch as pre-season preparations intensify. The Gunners face Italian side Como in a friendly on 12 August before taking on Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Vinicius will focus on the upcoming campaign with Real Madrid under head coach Jose Mourinho. Los Blancos prepare for pre-season friendlies against Deportivo La Coruna and Schalke before opening their Liga campaign against Espanyol on 22 August.
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