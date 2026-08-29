'Excessive!' - Paredes slams 10-match FIFA ban after Spain World Cup final brawl

Argentina international Paredes has hit out at the FIFA Disciplinary Committee after receiving a staggering 10-match ban for his conduct during the World Cup final against Spain. The veteran midfielder was at the heart of a series of ugly scenes that marred the tournament's showpiece event, specifically involving several Spanish players.

Speaking after a domestic match with Boca Juniors this weekend, Paredes expressed his disbelief at the severity of the punishment. 'It seems exaggerated. The strange thing is also that Gavi was given one, who is the one who gives me the punch in the chest... but hey, that's it. Now we have to appeal the sanction, the people who know about these things will see if they can overturn it. For me, it's excessive, and I think it can be reduced,' Paredes said.