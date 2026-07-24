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'I must be going crazy!' - Leandro Paredes admits he could quit Argentina after World Cup heartbreak as controversial star blasts conspiracy theories
Paredes hints Argentina exit
Just four days after Argentina's defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final, Paredes made a surprising statement regarding his international future. Upon returning to La Bombonera after captaining Boca Juniors to a 1-0 victory over O'Higgins, the Xeneize skipper admitted he is uncertain whether he will continue playing for the Albiceleste. The 32-year-old also revealed that he played through a fractured rib sustained during their fixture against Egypt.
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Midfielder dismisses conspiracy claims
Speaking to ESPN, Paredes first addressed the physical toll of his campaign, detailing how he managed a fractured rib to keep himself available for selection: "The first few days were tough because I had a small fracture, but now I'm feeling better. The severe pain was in the first few days after the match against Egypt, and we managed it well with orthopaedic specialists and staff to hold out for as long as I could."
The veteran midfielder then went on to dismiss external rumours and conspiracy theories surrounding Argentina's run, while openly acknowledging Spain's superiority in the final and reflecting on his country's eight-year cycle: "If I listened to everything out there, I must be going crazy.
"Everything that was said before, during, and after the World Cup... We had a great World Cup. Spain was superior to us in the final, they are fair winners, and all that's left for us is to appreciate what we accomplished over these eight years. It was a spectacular cycle, a pleasure to be part of, and it will surely sink in later."
Paredes reflects on heartbreak
The emotional healing process following their World Cup disappointment is expected to take time, even as the Albiceleste maintained exceptionally high standards on the international stage. He continued: "It's going to be a long process to get over what we experienced. Even though we achieved important things, losing the World Cup final is going to hurt for a long time because we were so close once again.
"We have to take pride in it, because maintaining the level we kept for so long isn't easy. Despite losing the final, the fans felt represented by us, which is deeply rewarding, and for that, I'm happy."
Addressing the uncertain futures of head coach Lionel Scaloni and captain Lionel Messi, the former Roma man suggested the squad's current cycle hangs in the balance, saying: "For many, it will be a matter of deciding whether to continue or not.
"It was a beautiful, spectacular cycle, and we achieved major things. It’s going to be very difficult to maintain this level and keep the group functioning this way. A lot of things need to be weighed up, and we need to talk with the manager and make calm decisions."
Regarding his own future with the national team, Paredes added: "I don't know. It's a process: you have to digest it, think it through, avoid making rushed decisions, and it's certainly something that needs to be discussed."
- Sports Press Photo
Scaloni faces squad reconstruction
Paredes will now focus on his domestic duties with Boca while fully recovering from his rib injury. At the international level, his short-term future with Argentina also remains uncertain as he awaits potential FIFA sanctions following his conduct after the final defeat.
Scaloni and his staff must swiftly map out the squad's direction ahead of upcoming qualifiers, with securing clarity on key senior figures like Paredes and Messi proving vital in deciding whether the Albiceleste are set for a gradual overhaul.
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