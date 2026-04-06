No Leah Williamson?! Lionesses captain's availability for huge World Cup qualifier against Spain in real doubt as England star Beth Mead also suffers worrying knock in Arsenal's shock FA Cup exit

Williamson was included in the England squad when it was revealed last week. At that point, she'd missed all of Arsenal's last three games but Sarina Wiegman was hopeful that she would be fit enough to face Spain on April 14. "We're expecting that," she said. "She's had some small setbacks but, overall, she's doing really well. When she plays, she's playing really well. We have been careful with her, so have Arsenal, and mainly she herself is really on that too. I think she's going to make it and that's why we put her in the squad. She's in a good place and she's building. The niggle she picked up is not the worst but it just takes a little bit of time."

Arsenal boss Renee Slegers also faced the media and expressed hope that Williamson would be available for selection the next day, when the Gunners faced Chelsea in their Champions League quarter-final second leg. However, the defender would not be involved as her side reached the semi-finals and she was missing again on Sunday, in the shock 2-0 FA Cup defeat to Brighton, with her chances of playing for England next week suddenly smaller as a result. "We will be having a conversation with England now, post-game, to make a plan for Leah," Slegers revealed after the loss.