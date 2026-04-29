Leah Williamson is far from fully fit - but England captain is a risk worth taking for Arsenal in Women's Champions League pursuit

The England captain made her comeback while on international duty earlier this month, playing 45 minutes in the Lionesses' narrow win over Iceland. That will have been a welcome sight for Arsenal boss Renee Slegers, with this Champions League tie looming, and for Williamson to get more than an hour under her belt as the Gunners beat Lyon 2-1 in the first leg, to take a slender lead into Saturday's clash in France, was massive.
Arsenal have had their issues at centre-back this year, particularly when it comes to injuries, but to get Williamson back now, just in time for what looks set to be a huge end to the campaign, is massive. Lyon will throw everything at the defending European champions this weekend, to turn this tie around, but the Gunners can be even more confident in withstanding that pressure and making a second successive final now that their star defender has returned.