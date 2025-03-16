Lauryn Goodman enjoys ‘last laugh’ with Annie Kilner’s ‘life falling apart’ – Kyle Walker’s former mistress has ‘no sympathy’ for AC Milan loanee’s long-suffering wife amid more unfortunate headlines
Lauryn Goodman has “last laugh” with Annie Kilner’s “life falling apart”, with the ex-Love Island star having “no sympathy” for Kyle Walker’s wife.
- Walker fathered two children with Goodman
- Fighting to save marriage amid divorce talk
- Kilner considered to have ignored warnings