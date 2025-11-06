Lamine Yamal ‘wouldn’t suit’ Man Utd as Barcelona wonderkid sees Xavi Simons & Florian Wirtz used as Premier League transfer warnings

Meulensteen went on to say of Yamal needing to ensure that his spark does not fizzle out, with Barcelona legend Ronaldinho among those to have struggled for longevity after reaching the very top of the game.

He added: “Without a shadow of a doubt, Lamine Yamal is the hottest prospect in football. He's lovely to watch, great on the eye and what he's already done in the game is impressive. Sometimes things fall into place and that’s what has happened so far for him with Barcelona and Spain. He seems a levelheaded lad and it's important how his environment reacts to him and those around him too.

“I think the one thing that he can learn from Messi and his counterparts like Xavi and [Andres] Iniesta and even [Cristiano] Ronaldo, is the determination, the constant determination to succeed, the constant drive to get better and never let go. That is remarkable and is never a given.

“Look at Ronaldinho. He had two unbelievable seasons with Barcelona. He was almost Ronaldo and Messi rolled into one. He had the skill, the pace, the whole lot and was constantly exciting to watch. But he never had the determination for the longevity that you need.

“Eventually, at one point, and this is something for Yamal to deal with, if you play at such a high level, so many games, at an early age, there can be an element of mental fatigue. You have to go again and obviously Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi have stayed away from any real long-term injuries which is massive. And remember, Messi and Ronaldo have been kicked left and right and all over the place but they’ve not suffered any long-term muscular injuries, hamstrings or ACL issues.”