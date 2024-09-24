Why hasn't Lamine Yamal had a rest?! Hansi Flick responds to reporter who dared to ask why Barcelona teenager has started every game so far this season
Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has confirmed he has no plans to rest Lamine Yamal despite the teenager having started every game so far this season.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Yamal playing starring role for Barcelona
- Has started every game for Catalans so far this season
- Flick explains why he won't be rested against Getafe