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Lamine Yamal throws Jude Bellingham's words back at him with cheeky dig at Real Madrid star after Barcelona's Clasico win
Yamal delivers 'talk is cheap' retort
Taking to his Instagram story, Yamal posted a video of himself celebrating Torres' clinching goal from the stands. The 18-year-old, who is currently racing to be fit for Spain’s World Cup campaign, captioned the footage 'talk is cheap', punctuated with a series of crying-with-laughter emojis. This was not a random choice of words, but a direct call back to a previous exchange.
The post was quickly amplified by teammate Gavi, who reposted the story while adding a 'talking' emoji. The coordinated social media activity suggests that the Barcelona dressing room had not forgotten the comments made by their Madrid counterparts earlier in the campaign, turning the title celebrations into a moment of personal vindication for Yamal.instagram/lamineyamal
- AFP
Tracing the roots of the Bellingham feud
The friction between the two players dates back to October, following the first Clasico of the season at the Santiago Bernabeu. After Real Madrid secured a 2-1 victory in that fixture, Bellingham - who scored in the match - posted a message to his followers stating: "Talk is cheap. Hala Madrid always." The comment was widely interpreted as a response to Yamal's pre-match antics.
Before that first meeting, Yamal had sparked a firestorm by criticising the officiating in Real Madrid matches. The youngster caused a stir in the media when he boldly declared that: "Real Madrid do things; they rob [games]" in order to secure victories. Those comments reportedly riled up several senior figures in the Madrid squad, leading to Bellingham's eventual retort on social media.
Barcelona have the last laugh
It was a night of unprecedented celebration at Camp Nou as Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 2-0 to mathematically secure the league title. Goals from Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres ensured the Blaugrana would lift the trophy in front of their fiercest rivals.
The victory sealed La Liga title glory for Hansi Flick’s side for a second consecutive season, as they added the league crown to their earlier Supercopa success, while leaving Real Madrid empty-handed in a disappointing campaign for the capital club.
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Yamal focuses on recovery
For Yamal, the focus now turns to his recovery after suffering a tear in the hamstring muscle of his left thigh last month. The injury has ruled him out for the remainder of the season with Barcelona, as he has begun a conservative rehabilitation program in a bid to be fully fit for the 2026 World Cup.