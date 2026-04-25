Getty Images
‘Surely be ready for the World Cup’ - Positive update on Lamine Yamal injury delivered by Barcelona boss Hansi Flick as teenage wonderkid is tipped to ‘come back stronger’
Flick confirms season is over for Yamal
Flick addressed the media on Friday ahead of Barcelona's La Liga trip to Getafe, confirming the news that Yamal will play no further part in the club’s final six matches. The teenage sensation suffered a hamstring injury during the midweek 1-0 win over Celta Vigo, a match in which he scored the winning penalty before being forced off.
While the loss is a significant blow to the Blaugrana, Flick was quick to downplay long-term fears regarding the winger’s availability for the upcoming World Cup. The German tactician emphasised that the club is taking a conservative approach to ensure the player’s career is protected, especially given his age and importance to both club and country.
- AFP
Manager backs wonderkid to 'come back stronger'
Flick expressed empathy for the youngster but remained optimistic about his recovery timeline. He noted that Yamal is already focused on his rehabilitation and is motivated to represent Spain on the world stage this summer in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
"It’s not easy for him or for us," Flick explained. "We have to manage it. He’ll learn from his first muscle injury. He’ll surely be ready for the World Cup and will come back stronger.
"He felt something after the penalty, but nothing serious, so we decided he’d take it. It was his first muscle injury, and it’s not easy to interpret the signs. He’ll learn because he’s very young. He’s already missed games this season, and it wasn’t too bad for us."
Barcelona's plan to cope without their star
While Flick acknowledged that Yamal has become the focal point of the team's attack, he insists that the squad has enough depth and quality to maintain their title charge. The message from the dressing room is one of unity and collective responsibility as they enter the final stretch of the season.
"We need him, yes, but we’re a team and if a player is missing, we have to stick together and give 100% or more for our teammates," he added. "There are six games left and the goal is always to win. We have the quality to play a great game.
"At 18, he’s doing very well, considering the pressure he’s under. I think this is the fourth question about him, which speaks to his importance. He’s more mature, he’s intelligent, and he’s demonstrating that every week. It’s normal that he’s feeling down right now. I wish him a good World Cup, at his best, and for that, the important thing is that he has a good recovery."
- Getty Images Sport
Recovery race for Spain’s World Cup opener
Yamal is expected to be sidelined for approximately four to six weeks, a window that should see him return to full fitness just in time for international duty. Spain are scheduled to open their World Cup campaign against Cape Verde on June 15, followed by matches against Saudi Arabia and Uruguay. For Barcelona, the focus shifts to maintaining their lead in the final rounds of La Liga, including a massive showdown against Real Madrid at Camp Nou on May 10.