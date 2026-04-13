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Lamine Yamal hoping for LeBron James-esque performance and asks Diego Simeone for 'a favour' as Barcelona star eyes comeback win against Atletico Madrid
Inspiration from an NBA legend
Yamal has made a bold statement ahead of Barcelona's trip to the Metropolitano by updating his social media presence with a nod to basketball royalty. The 18-year-old replaced his social media image with a picture of LeBron James clutching the Larry O'Brien Trophy, specifically referencing the Cleveland Cavaliers' historic 2016 NBA Finals comeback.
Barcelona find themselves in this precarious position after a clinical victory for Atletico in the first leg, which saw Pau Cubarsi sent off and Julian Alvarez score a stunning free-kick. Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the winger explained the digital gesture, explaining its significance as he looks to take on a key role in a huge comeback for the Catalan side.
“It’s one of the role models who can inspire me for tomorrow’s game. I hope I play as well as he does. We have a lot of veterans, young players… I’m not the only one,” Yamal told reporters, hoping that just as James overcame a 3-1 series deficit, Barca can recover from their aggregate disadvantage.
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A special request for Simeone
Despite the high stakes, Yamal remains confident in his ability to dismantle the notoriously rigid Atletico Madrid defence. He even went as far as jokingly asking Diego Simeone for a tactical advantage to help him influence the game early on. "I find myself very well, with a lot of desire. I am motivated for that. I hope to be able to make the difference… that Cholo does me a favour and puts me one-on-one against some player," the youngster said.
His desire for one-on-one situations was echoed by coach Hansi Flick, who was asked if he is considering using the teenager in a different role in order to surprise the Rojiblancos.
"Lamine has been performing very well in recent matches, I'm very happy with him, and what I tell him is that he has to keep doing these things," he said. "He's one of the best in one-on-one situations, and we have to help him and give him the opportunity. We have to play as a team; that's the key tomorrow. I'm not worried about individual performances anymore. We have many high-quality players, but so do they. I've said that matches are often decided by moments, and I hope that one goes our way tomorrow."
Belief in another famous comeback
While some see the two-goal gap as insurmountable, Yamal has been vocal about his defiance. Shortly after the first leg, Yamal took to Instagram to send a clear warning to los Colchoneros, stating: "This isn’t over, culers, We’ll give everything in the return. All together, always."
He reinforced this message on Monday, insisting that it would not be "a miracle" if they were to pull off a comeback.
“We have to play as we know. Intensity without losing our game," he added. "We promise that if we are eliminated it will be fighting until the end, we will leave everything for this shield. It will be a ninety-minute match or more because it is not over. The comeback is possible, that's why we are here.”
- Getty Images Sport
Responsibility and the future
At just 18, Yamal is already carrying the weight of a club on his shoulders, but the La Masia graduate views his role as a privilege rather than a burden. He pointed to his upbringing at the club as the source of his competitive edge and his love for the Blaugrana colours. “Since I was little I have taken on more responsibility. It's not a problem, it's a virtue. I enjoy every moment with my teammates and I thank them for everything,” he said.
Looking ahead, the Spanish international has high ambitions for his career at the Spotify Camp Nou. When asked about his future self, Yamal remained focused on the ultimate prizes in world football. “I don't know, but I hope with more titles than I have. I hope with a World Cup and a Champions League. Adding titles would make me happy.” Passing the Atletico test on Tuesday would be the next major step toward fulfilling that dream.