Lamine Yamal equals Lionel Messi record as Barcelona secure thrilling victory over Levante

Barcelona continued their perfect start to the domestic campaign with a 4-2 win against Levante, driven by the unstoppable Yamal. Lamine scored twice, matching a 21st-century record previously held solely by Lionel Messi.

Yamal became only the second Barcelona player to register three braces in the first five La Liga matches of a season, a feat Messi achieved during the 2012/13 campaign. Yamal now has six goals this season, making him the joint-top scorer in the division alongside Raphinha, Kylian Mbappe and Sergio Camello.