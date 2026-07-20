Lamine Yamal has 'completed football' at 19! Spain winger receives 'standout' praise from ex-England star after World Cup final win over Argentina

In a moment that will be etched into football history, Yamal embraced a tearful Lionel Messi at the conclusion of the World Cup final at the New York New Jersey Stadium. The imagery was impossible to ignore; a passing of the torch from a 39-year-old icon to a 19-year-old phenom. Yamal, sporting the Barcelona number 10 shirt for his club, offered consolation to the man who arguably defined that very jersey.

The 1-0 victory for La Roja, secured by Ferran Torres in the 106th minute, ensured that Yamal became the youngest player ever to win both the European Championship and the World Cup. At just 19 years and six days old, he has achieved what many legends fail to accomplish in a lifetime.