La Liga striker vows to appeal against rape conviction after being sentenced to over eight years in prison

Mir has been sentenced to eight and a half years in prison for sexual assault and causing injury to a young woman. The ruling, delivered by the Provincial Court of Valencia, stems from an incident that took place at the player's home in August 2024. Despite the severity of the punishment, the forward released a statement on his social media accounts insisting that he does not agree with the verdict.

Breaking his silence on Instagram, the striker stated that he is "not in agreement with the sentence" and announced his legal team will file an appeal in the coming days. Despite the court's findings, the former Wolves and Valencia man remains defiant, writing: "I still trust in Justice."