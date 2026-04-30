La Liga president gives honest verdict on Jose Mourinho's potential Real Madrid return

Tebas has admitted he would be delighted to see Mourinho back in the Spanish top flight. With reports circulating that the legendary manager could be the man to lead Real Madrid into a new era, Tebas suggested that such a move would be beneficial for the profile of the league as a whole.

Speaking on the possibility of the 'Special One' returning to Madrid, Tebas said: "If that's what Real Madrid and its management decide, it will be good for Real Madrid in this case. And Mourinho is always a show, a spectacle, and that's good for LaLiga."