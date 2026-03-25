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Khaled Mahmoud

A big move for Kylian Mbappe! Real Madrid forward set to ditch Nike after almost 20 years in middle of World Cup as major brands line up to snap sponsorship offer

K. Mbappe
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Kylian Mbappe’s long-standing relationship with Nike appears to be reaching its conclusion just as the forward prepares for the biggest summer of his career. The Real Madrid superstar, who has been the face of the American brand’s football division for years, is nearing the end of his current deal with a seismic shift in the sponsorship market looming.

  • Mbappe’s Nike era nears end

    The relationship between Kylian Mbappe and Nike has spanned nearly 20 years, beginning when the Frenchman was just eight years old. However, according to reports from Le Parisien, the France captain is seriously considering a change of scenery when his current terms expire on June 30. This timing is particularly sensitive as it falls right in the middle of the 2026 World Cup, an event where Mbappe will be the focal point of global attention while playing for Les Bleus.

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    Emergency measures for the World Cup

    To avoid a marketing disaster during the tournament, Nike and the French Football Federation (FFF) have reportedly agreed to a one-month extension. This ensures Mbappe represents the iconic "swoosh" throughout the competition in North America. However, the long-term outlook suggests an imminent divorce. As a global icon at Real Madrid, Mbappe’s camp believes his market value now far transcends his decade-old terms, sparking a high-stakes hunt for a new primary sponsor.

  • Adidas and Under Armour lead the chase

    As the deadline approaches, the giants of the sporting world are positioning themselves to strike. Adidas, a long-term rival to Nike, has previously attempted to lure Mbappe away with an offer that was reportedly €20m higher than his previous Nike deal. While that pursuit was unsuccessful at the time, the German brand has now returned to the table with renewed vigour.

    They are not alone in their interest, as Under Armour and several other major equipment manufacturers are also monitoring the situation closely. The battle for Mbappe’s signature represents more than just a boot deal; it is a fight for the most marketable face in world football following his high-profile move to Real Madrid.

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    A surprise move into the casual market

    In a move echoing Roger Federer’s jump to Uniqlo, reports suggest Mbappe might pivot toward a lifestyle-oriented partnership. Federer famously ended his Nike partnership in 2018 after 24 years, having started with the brand at age 13 in 1994.

    Now, one of the three frontrunners for Mbappe is reportedly not a traditional sports manufacturer, indicating a similar shift toward the "casual" market. Whether he chooses a football giant or a fashion-forward icon, the 2026 World Cup marks a definitive turning point in Mbappe’s global branding for the next decade.

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