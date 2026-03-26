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Kylian Mbappe sensationally calls Florentino Perez to tell Real Madrid president he doesn't want club's medical staff to treat him ever again amid 'wrong knee' drama
Mbappe contacts Perez to express his wishes
The France captain has reportedly taken the extraordinary step of calling Real Madrid president Perez directly to express his complete lack of faith in the club’s internal medical team. After battling a persistent knee injury since December, the 27-year-old has grown disillusioned with the treatment protocols at Valdebebas. According to L'Equipe, Mbappe has reportedly informed the club hierarchy that he no longer wishes to be treated by Madrid’s staff. Instead, he is demanding to work exclusively with Christophe Baudot, the medical professional he trusted during his time at Paris Saint-Germain, who allegedly masterminded his recent return to fitness.
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A breakdown in communication and trust
The relationship soured following explosive reports suggesting the club’s medical team initially focused their treatment on the wrong leg. While the forward has since moved to publicly downplay the specific "wrong knee" claims, the underlying tension remains palpable. The same report claims that the situation has reached a point of no return. Mbappe apparently feels his long-term health was being jeopardised by a rushed recovery process, and believes the diligence required for an elite athlete of his level simply isn't being met by the current staff.
Not just Mbappe who was misdiagnosed
This is apparently not an isolated issue involving just one player. Recently, reports emerged that Camavinga's absence from several matches in December 2025 due to an ankle injury was due to a misdiagnosis by Real Madrid. The club's medical staff at the time reportedly performed an X-ray on the defensive midfielder's wrong foot.
Camavinga injured his left ankle on December 3 during a 3-0 away win against Athletic Club. Despite scoring, he had to be substituted after 69 minutes, complaining of pain. Consequently, an MRI scan was performed – but on his right foot. Finding no injury there, doctors declared Camavinga fit to play.
The 23-year-old was then included in the squad for the match against Celta on December 7, but did not play. However, he missed subsequent matches against Alaves (LaLiga), Manchester City (Champions League), and Talavera (Copa del Rey) due to the ankle problem. He was only able to play again on December 20, coming on late on against Sevilla.
Indeed, the L'Equipe report claims that the trust between the medical department and the Real Madrid squad has been broken for several years.
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What comes next?
Despite the drama in the Spanish capital, Mbappe has joined up with his international teammates for friendlies against Brazil and Colombia. After that, he will return to Madrid to prepare for the Liga match against Mallorca. Los Blancos are currently four points behind leaders Barcelona in the Liga title race.