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Kylian Mbappe and Jose Mourinho 'the perfect combination' as ex-France & Chelsea star expects new coach to build Real Madrid system around forward
Mourinho returns to Bernabeu
The Portuguese tactician has officially returned to the Spanish capital, signing a lucrative three-year contract until June 2029 following a €15 million release agreement with Benfica. Mourinho is scheduled to take charge of first-team training when pre-season preparations commence on July 13. His primary objective will be to maximise the elite output of the French forward, who endured a frustrating, trophyless sophomore campaign despite scoring 42 goals across all competitions.
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Malouda anticipates tactical shift
The legendary manager is expected to place last season's Champions League and La Liga top scorer Mbappe at the very centre of his sporting project to restore domestic dominance.
Speaking to BOYLE Sports, who offer the latest World Cup odds, Malouda said: "I think they have the same kind of mindset where they want to prove that they are the best, and I think they have common interests.
"I think Mourinho is the right profile to maybe put some order in the Real Madrid team. He's a different manager now. He knows that he needs to engage and create a connection with Kylian Mbappe. I think he will try to build a system around him to allow him to lead the team. Most importantly, they both love football.
"They have the same passion and dedication to football. What makes them happy is results, and results mean winning trophies. This is the common objective they have."
Madrid to invest heavily this summer
The tactical restructuring must address the lack of creative cohesion that emerged within the squad following the emotional departure of veteran playmaker Luka Modric in the summer of 2025. To rectify these weaknesses, the club has aggressively strengthened the roster by securing high-profile deals for Ibrahima Konate, Bernardo Silva, Marc Cucurella, and Denzel Dumfries.
Malouda added: "Looking at the signings they're starting to get, I can see there was a reflection on this season. Mourinho has the expertise to fix the problems that appeared this season. What was expected when Luka Modric left, when they had to renew the midfield, he is the one to try to find this balance to allow someone like Mbappe to score goals, lead, and lift trophies. They can be the perfect combination."
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Pre-season rebuild begins swiftly
Mourinho faces an immediate test of his management skills when he integrates a star-studded squad during an intensive summer schedule. The administrative board will look to finalise key transfer arrivals before the new La Liga campaign officially gets underway over the weekend of August 15.