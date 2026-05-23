'It's a shock to me' - Kyle Walker reacts to Phil Foden, Harry Maguire & Trent Alexander-Arnold England World Cup squad omissions

The former Manchester City defender started by focusing his analysis on his former club teammate, pointing out the lack of momentum under Pep Guardiola and debating Foden's absolute best position. Speaking on talkSPORT, Walker said: "It's a shock to me because I know what Phil can do on a day-to-day basis. I know what Phil can do on a pitch at any given moment. But Phil will probably say that he's not produced enough of what he can do on the field for Manchester City or not been given the chance to.

"Now, only Phil and Pep know those answers. That's probably had a ripple effect into the decision that Thomas has made. I think as a No.10. I think Phil can play off the wings, which is no problem for Phil, he's done probably his whole career up until now. I feel that Phil has been a little bit unlucky when he's waiting for the likes of David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne to vacate the premises for him to then play in that No.10 role. But for whatever reason, the manager's not put him there, but my personal opinion on Phil Foden, his best position is in the pockets."

Walker also defended Maguire after the defender missed out despite an impressive campaign for Manchester United. He added: "If you'd have told me six months ago he'd have been left out of the squad, I'd probably say, 'OK, that's fair enough.' But I think for what he's done this season, and especially where Manchester United are this season, you kind of thought that he'd have a good running to get into that squad.

"I think his experience being at all the tournaments that I've been at as well, you know, he's been a vital part of that. So, I think he's very unlucky not to get in that. He's fantastic and you can see that with how he plays for England, you know, he always steps up, even in penalties. I think I have to look at that. And for a centre-half to step up in penalties in all the major tournaments that we've been to is a great credit to himself.

"I think he speaks very well of just how much playing for England means for him. So it's going to have been, you know, very tough for him to... well, a very tough pill for him to swallow yesterday in that phone conversation. But it's football and he has to deal with it, and he has to dust himself down and get on with it, really."