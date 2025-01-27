'It wasn't a comfortable conversation' - Kyle Walker opens up on Man City exit talks with Pep Guardiola and admits winning the Champions League with AC Milan would be a 'dream come true'
Kyle Walker has opened up on his conversation with Pep Guardiola before leaving Manchester City and admits it "wasn't a comfortable" chat.
- Walker leaves Man City for AC Milan
- Reveals last chat with Guardiola
- Aiming for European glory with Italian giants