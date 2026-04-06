Kompany: I won’t solve Real Madrid’s problems with Mbappé and Vinícius… and this is Kane’s stance

When asked to compare Real Madrid’s strength with Mbappé and Vinícius playing together versus having just one of them, he replied: “That’s not my priority at all; we have enough problems at Bayern and it’s not our job to solve Real Madrid’s problems. All I can say is that both are amazing, and the rest is Real Madrid’s business.”

Kompany touched on the importance of mentality in these big games, explaining, “At times like this, you need to surround yourself with the right people. Everyone makes mistakes and that’s part of football, but life goes on no matter what happens now, and people are stronger when they don’t feel fear.”

When asked whether facing Madrid represented a defining moment in his career, he replied: “What is a defining moment? For example, going far with Belgium in a tournament. The important thing is that we are fully focused tomorrow. We want to show what we’re capable of and we’ll give it our all; quite simply, I want us to win and not feel afraid.”

On his tactical plan for the match, the manager said: “At this level, every team is dangerous. We don’t want to concede any goals and we want to score at least one. There’s no specific game plan against a team like Real Madrid; we have a lot to manage and I hope we have enough alternative solutions.”