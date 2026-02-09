Get Kobbie Mainoo on the plane! Thomas Tuchel would be making same foolish mistake as Ruben Amorim by leaving Man Utd midfielder out of England's World Cup squad

Thomas Tuchel now must make sure he does not make the same mistake as Amorim. Mainoo came out of nowhere to make it into the England senior squad in March 2024, bypassing the Under-21s on the strength of his mature displays under Erik ten Hag.

He shone when given the chance under Sir Gareth Southgate and soon established himself as a regular, starting all of England’s knockout games at Euro 2024 as they reached the final. And yet he has only played once for the Three Lions since, as a substitute in the Nations League away to Ireland.

Injury prevented Lee Carsley from picking Mainoo again for his remaining matches as England boss, and the midfielder was recovering from a hamstring problem when Tuchel selected his first squad as national team coach in March 2025. By the time Mainoo was fit again, he was on the periphery of Amorim’s squad and it was highly understandable that Tuchel chose to look elsewhere in the next four international windows.

But now that Mainoo is playing a pivotal role in United’s resurgence under Carrick, Tuchel cannot ignore him any longer.