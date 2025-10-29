Kevin De Bruyne undergoes surgery on hamstring with Napoli star ruled out for rest of the year

Napoli have confirmed that Belgian superstar De Bruyne underwent surgery on his right hamstring in Antwerp following the injury he sustained during the 3-1 victory over Inter. The Belgian was forced off midway through the first half, moments after opening the scoring from the penalty spot.

Scans later revealed a “high-grade lesion to the biceps femoris muscle” in his right thigh, the same area that had troubled him during his Manchester City days. The 34-year-old was immediately flown to Belgium for further evaluation and, as per Napoli’s official statement, “the operation was a complete success.”

“Everything went well, brilliantly in fact,” said De Bruyne’s trusted physiotherapist Lieven Maesschalck, confirming that the player will begin the first phase of rehabilitation at the ‘Move to Cure’ facility in Antwerp, the same centre used by several top Belgian internationals.

The midfielder, who joined Napoli this summer after leaving Manchester City on a free transfer, is now expected to miss at least four months of action, effectively ruling him out until early 2026.