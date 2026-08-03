Kerim Alajbegovic opens up on 'great honour' of joining Juventus as former Bayer Leverkusen starlet targets Serie A success

Speaking via the club's official channels, Alajbegovic expressed his pride after being unveiled by the Old Lady. He was unable to hide his delight upon stepping foot into his new home.

Reflecting on his initial impressions of Turin, Alajbegovic said: "Yesterday at the Allianz Stadium I felt some wonderful emotions. I can't wait to get started, I’m very proud, it's a great honour to wear this shirt and I’ll give my all."

When asked to describe his playing style, the Cologne-born winger explained that he is "a player who likes to have the ball" and enjoys shooting, dribbling, creating chances, and passing to drive the attack forward.