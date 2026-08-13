'It's really hard to say no' - Kerim Alajbegovic reveals why he snubbed Chelsea for Juventus move

Alajbegovic was one of the most sought-after young talents on the continent following an impressive stint within the RB Salzburg system. While the likes of AC Milan, Roma, and Napoli were all credited with an interest in his services, it was Chelsea who appeared to have won the race for his signature. Juventus were remarkably quick to pounce on the uncertainty, securing an agreement that saw the youngster head to Italy instead.

Speaking to Tuttosport about his choice to reject the Premier League for Serie A, Alajbegovic was clear about the stature of his new club. He explained the pull of the Old Lady by stating: "When Juventus call, it is truly difficult to say no. It is one of the biggest clubs in the world and I am truly proud to wear this jersey. It’s true, knowing the club had faith in me was really, really important for me. Pjanic was also important in my choice, because he was a Juventus player, and had so much influence with this club."