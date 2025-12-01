Getty/GOAL
Jurgen Klopp's true stance on replacing Arne Slot in sensational Liverpool return if axe falls on beleaguered Reds boss - revealed
Why Klopp left Liverpool
Klopp, over the course of almost nine years, helped to turn Liverpool into perennial contenders for the most prestigious of honours. He captured a top-flight crown in 2020, bringing a 30-year wait for domestic dominance to a close.
He walked away at the end of the 2023-24 campaign, with the decision taken not to honour a contract that was due to run for another two years. Klopp, having filled the most demanding of roles, felt burnt out. The German tactician said when bidding an emotional farewell: “My reserves are not endless. I’m not a young rabbit anymore. I am running out of energy. I know I cannot do the job again and again and again.”
Could Klopp return to Anfield?
Klopp has gone on to take up a role with the Red Bull group, as their Global Head of Soccer, but recently hinted at being open to answering an SOS call from Anfield if Liverpool ever required his services again. He told The Diary of a CEO podcast: “I said I will never coach another team, a different team, in England. So that means if then it's Liverpool, yeah, theoretically it's possible.”
Former Reds striker Emile Heskey has told 10bet Casino of Klopp potentially retracing steps to Merseyside: “For a manager who did what he did for Liverpool, it will be difficult for him watching them in this form. To pull them out of the mess they were in, and then to leave them in the position that he did, Klopp will always be linked with a return, especially when he's left the door open.
“It's an interesting one, isn't it? If you're a Liverpool fan, you will always feel allied to him and you will always want him back to emulate what he did before, but how often does that happen?”
Stance of Liverpool & Klopp revealed
While the rumours rumble on, as Slot’s Liverpool struggle for consistency in 2025-26, The Telegraph claims that Klopp is “committed to Red Bull” and has no plans to head back into the dugout.
Liverpool are also said to be wary of going over old ground. With Michael Edwards, Julian Ward and other members of the Fenway Sports Group hierarchy returning to Anfield following a managerial change, it is claimed that they “will certainly not want to go back to Klopp”. The Reds showed in their title triumph last season that they “could win without him”.
Slot has, however, been warned that he is not “immune from the sack”. FSG are considered to be “ruthless” when it comes to making big decisions for the good of the collective cause.
Sack threat: Slot under pressure to deliver
They are prepared to bide their time for now as there is acceptance in the Anfield boardroom that “managers, like players, can go through a dip in form”. It is also recognised, on the back of a record-shattering summer spending spree, that “many signings take time to hit their stride, and not all can have the immediate impact of Mohamed Salah or Virgil van Dijk”.
FSG are aware that there are “universal rules that football cannot ignore”, with it invariably managers that “pay the price” for any dip in form. Slot has seen Liverpool suffer six Premier League defeats through 13 games this season, leaving them nine points off the pace in a title defence that already appears to be over.
It may be that chance is considered, but Klopp is in no rush to dust off his tactics board and leave a less stressful role with Red Bull. The Telegraph claims it will not be him that “rides to the rescue” if Slot sees his stint in charge of Liverpool cut short.
