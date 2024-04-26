'Did anyone expect?' - Jurgen Klopp launches defence of Liverpool players after Premier League title bid collapses due to disastrous Everton defeat
Jurgen Klopp launched a fierce defence of his Liverpool players despite their Premier League title bid collapse due to the disastrous Everton defeat.
- Liverpool succumbed to a 2-0 defeat to Everton
- Slipped to third in the Premier League standings
- Klopp not ready to blame his players for the sudden collapse