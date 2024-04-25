Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne and Julian Alvarez score Getty Images
Man City player ratings vs Brighton: Phil Foden runs the show in 4-0 demolition as Pep Guardiola's keep breathing down Arsenal's necks in intense Premier League title chase

The England star was at his brilliant best as his side picked up a vital victory

Phil Foden's double helped Manchester City keep the pressure on Premier League title rivals Arsenal with a convincing 4-0 win at Brighton. Kevin De Bruyne's stunning looping header gave the visitors a 17th-minute lead, before Foden's free-kick deflected off Pascal Gross and into the net nine minutes later.

The England international put the result beyond doubt with a crisp finish 11 minutes before half-time, and Julian Alvarez put the icing on the cake with a fourth just past the hour mark. City are now one point behind the Gunners and they have a game in hand.

GOAL rates Manchester City's players from the Amex...

