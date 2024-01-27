‘Very tired and burned out’ - Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool exit video analysed by body language expert as Reds job has ‘taken its toll’ on German

‘Very tired and burned out’ - Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool exit video analysed by body language expert as Reds job has ‘taken its toll’ on GermanSoham MukherjeeGetty Juergen KloppLiverpoolPremier LeagueJurgen Klopp appeared "very tired and burned out" during his Liverpool exit video as a body language expert claims the job has "taken its toll".Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowKlopp announced he will leave LiverpoolBody language expert believes Klopp is "tired and burned out"Manager to go on a sabbatical for a year