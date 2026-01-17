Getty Images Sport
VIDEO: Jurgen Klopp gives trademark hilarious reaction to mention of Real Madrid as ex-Liverpool boss is linked with Bernabeu vacancy after brutal Xabi Alonso sacking
- Getty Images Sport
Under-fire Alonso leaves Real following Super Cup final loss
Following months of intense speculation surrounding his future, Alonso left his position as Real head coach on Monday. While the club announced the decision was by “mutual consent”, it has been widely reported that the Spaniard - who represented Los Blancos as a player between 2009 and 2014 - was dismissed on the back of the club’s 3-2 Spanish Super Cup final defeat against Clasico rivals Barcelona.
Real said in a statement: "Xabi Alonso will always have the affection and admiration of all Madrid fans because he is a Real Madrid legend and has always represented the values of our club. Real Madrid will always be his home.
“Our club thanks Xabi Alonso and his entire coaching staff for their work and dedication throughout this time, and wishes them the best of luck in this new stage of their lives.”
New head coach Arbeloa loses first game in charge of Real
Alonso was named as Carlo Ancelotti’s successor at Real in June 2025, having earned rave reviews for his work at Bayer Leverkusen, whom he led to the Bundesliga and German cup double in 2023-24.
The 44-year-old has been replaced by Alvaro Arbeloa, but his former Liverpool team-mate’s tenure got off to a nightmare start as Real were beaten 3-2 by second division side Albacete in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.
With the length of Arbeloa’s contract undisclosed, there is mounting speculation that Real are planning to keep their options open as they weigh up the perfect long-term replacement for Alonso.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Klopp continues to be strongly linked with major Real switch
One man who has been strongly linked with making a blockbuster move to Real is Klopp, who has been out of work since leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
The 58-year-old is widely regarded as one of the greatest managers of his generation, having led the Reds to numerous honours including the 2019-20 Premier League title - the club’s first league crown for 30 years.
Before spending nine years in the Anfield dugout, Klopp managed Borussia Dortmund, whom he steered to back-to-back Bundesliga titles in 2010-11 and 2011-12 during a trophy-laden seven-year spell in his homeland.
Watch ex-Liverpool boss gave trademark response
And with speculation rife over a possible switch to Real, Klopp had to negotiate a brazen question from one reporter while enjoying a spot of basketball this week.
Stopping for a quick interview with ESPN Netherlands while attending the NBA showdown between the Orlando Magic and the Memphis Grizzlies in Berlin, the tactician was told that “they really love basketball at Real Madrid as well” - a nod to Real Madrid Baloncesto, who are heralded as one of Europe’s greatest basketball teams.
As custom, Klopp belted out his trademark laugh in response to the remark, before politely adding: “Yeah, it’s great. Maybe some of them [at Real] watched the game tonight.”
Arbeloa urges fans to back Real players ahead of Levante clash
While it remains up in the air as to whether Real would like to install Klopp as their next manager, the Spanish heavyweights will be hoping to return to winning ways when they entertain Levante at the Bernabeu on Saturday afternoon.
Arbeloa’s side - who are currently four points behind fierce rivals Barcelona in the table - will then return to Champions League action when they play host to Monaco on Tuesday, with the 15-time champions currently seventh in the standings and on course to automatically qualify for the last-16 stage.
Ahead of the game against Levante, new man Arbeloa pleaded with the club’s fanbase to back his players, telling a pre-match press conference: “I understand Madrid fans are hurt and upset with us. But I ask for their support for the players. I ask the fans that despite the disappointment they feel, they're on our side.”
Advertisement