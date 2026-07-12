Jurgen Klopp and Germany in agreement as details of contract for ex-Liverpool boss revealed

The DFB’s pursuit of Klopp has reached a decisive turning point following high-level discussions in the United States. According to Sky Sports Germany, an agreement in principle has been reached between the governing body and the 59-year-old tactician. DFB president Bernd Neuendorf and vice-president Hans-Joachim Watzke traveled to New York to meet with Klopp to iron out the primary terms of the deal.

The breakthrough comes after months of speculation surrounding the former Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool boss, who has been away from the dugout since leaving Anfield at the end of the 2023-24 season. The proposed contract is expected to run up to and including the 2030 World Cup, providing the stability the German national team has craved after recent tournament disappointments.



