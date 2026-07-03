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Julian Nagelsmann steps down! Germany boss accepts request to resign as Jurgen Klopp rumours gain steam after World Cup misery
Germany suffer historic World Cup capitulation
Four days after the four-time champions crashed out of the tournament to South American underdogs Paraguay via a dramatic penalty shootout, the German Football Association (DFB) confirmed the coach's departure. Following a tense 1-1 draw after extra time, spot-kick misses from Kai Havertz, Nick Woltemade, and Jonathan Tah sealed a catastrophic 4-3 shootout defeat. The shock result marks the first time in history that the European powerhouse have ever been eliminated from a World Cup tournament courtesy of spot-kicks.
A statement confirmed the DFB board "unanimously decided, on the proposal of DFB President Bernd Neuendorf, to immediately terminate the contractual relationship" with Nagelsmann.
It added that the coach "had already requested to be relieved of his duties the previous day in a confidential meeting with the association's leadership following the disappointing outcome of the 2026 FIFA World Cup... This request has now been granted by the shareholders' representatives and the supervisory board."
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Nagelsmann speaks out after exit
According to a report from German publication Bild, Nagelsmann's position became entirely untenable following an extensive post-mortem at DFB headquarters. Despite the manager initially declaring his absolute commitment to remaining in the hot seat, sporting director Rudi Voller aligned with board consensus by advising the 38-year-old to step down.
Nagelsmann explained: "I've done a lot of thinking in the days since our elimination and have consulted with trusted individuals both personally and within the federation. The decision was anything but easy for me. My top priority has always been the team 's success. After such a bitter disappointment, they deserve the chance for a fresh start. I want to thank my coaching staff, the support team, and everyone at the federation who supported us, especially the players with whom I had the privilege of working. A special thank you also goes to the fans. You carried us, you trusted us, you gave us energy, even during difficult times. It truly pains me that we disappointed you and couldn't give you any more memorable nights of football at this World Cup. You deserved so much more!"
Stagnant era demands overhaul
The tournament disaster underscores a prolonged period of decline for Die Mannschaft, who have reached just one major quarter-final since 2016. While Nagelsmann departs with a respectable record, Kickerreports that the clear consensus inside the DFB was for him to vacate his post, with Jurgen Klopp lined up as the preferred replacement. His early contract termination through to Euro 2028 may trigger a substantial multi-million severance package, though an immediate appointment for Klopp, currently working at Red Bull, remains unlikely.
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Nations League testing grounds
Germany face a significant transitional period as the hierarchy scramble to install a replacement ahead of the international break. The deflated squad will resume competitive action on September 24 with a Nations League fixture away against bitter rivals Netherlands. Striking a swift agreement with a world-class successor will be entirely paramount to restore shattered national confidence and successfully navigate a competitive group stage campaign.
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